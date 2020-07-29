Students rush to apply as MKU’s application process goes online

With the application process for colleges going online, authorities of colleges affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) say they have been receiving more applications this year.

The university has begun offering various undergraduate courses in constituent colleges starting July 20. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites.

In the past, the application process ran into issues with allegations of inordinate delay and lack of transparency. Though steps have been taken to streamline the process, introduction of online procedure for application will open the floodgates, the authorities point out.

M. Buvaneswaran, Principal of a constituent college in Tirumangalam, says there has been close to 250 enquiries on Wednesday. “Since constituent colleges are mostly surrounded by villages, we have many students looking to apply. They are now making the effort to switch to technology and we are available in case they face glitches. Many are applying through android phones,” he says.

A professor from another constituent college in Andipatti, which has been taken over by the State government now, says the institution has also been functioning as a facilitating centre for students finding it difficult to apply. “Many have been going to e-seva computer centres in their villages as well. There has been a good response this year despite the pandemic.”

This is the case in other constituent colleges too, says Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan.

Since students have access to laptop at schools and most families have android phone, they are aware of navigation techniques. “We too have tried to make it as easy as possible as our professors have to adapt to this method for the first time as well. Despite the constituent colleges being located in remote and rural areas, parents and students have been calling to enquire,” he says.

The low fee structure in the colleges is another attraction. “We anticipate a similar response until the last date for application,” he adds.

V. Thangaraj, State president, Tamil Nadu All Government College UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers’ Association, says if the last date for application can be extended from July 31 to August 7, more students will get the chance to apply.

The university will act as per State government norms, says the Vice-Chancellor.