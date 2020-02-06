Students’ relay reading moves visitors of book fair

The book fair at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai, which is attracting a huge crowd ever since it started on February 1, saw a group of visually challenged visitors on Thursday. Even as the organisers of the event were thinking that they were going to visit the stalls where the Braille books are being sold, they quietly settled down at the enclosure meant for ‘relay reading’ and started reading books they had brought along with them even as other visitors were quite amused.

Students decided to read books round the clock at the venue from day one till the end of the fair on February 10 to highlight the importance of reading good books. A group of five girl students from Rani Anna Government College for Women in Pettai started the relay reading exercise. On seeing the students’ determination, the public too joined hands with them in taking the effort to a great finish and a world record attempt.

When Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish wanted to involve students with disability in this effort, she extended an invitation to students of Higher Secondary School for the Visually Impaired in Palayamkottai. “We’ll be much glad if you can join us,” the letter said.

Accepting the invitation, 24 visually challenged students including Plus Two students, came forward to be part of the relay reading. Of this, Plus Two students - Anas Badhusha of Surandai and Vinodh Kumar of Madurai – said they would read the books continuously for 24 hours while others decided to join them for three hours in batches.

As the students including 14 boys and 10 girls started reading their Braille books on general knowledge, great works of Bharathi, Birbal stories etc., visitors greeted them with wild cheers. Their spirit never diminished. While Mr. Badhusha and Mr. Vinodh Kumar continued their reading, others joined them in small groups even as their principal J. Kingston James Paul and other teachers were cheering them up.

“We hear that students spend most of their time on mobile phones. As smart phones are spoiling the reading habit of students, we, who can’t even see these gadgets, want to tell them that reading as many books alone can do wonders in their life. It’s really satisfying as we are here for a noble cause,” said Mr. Badhusha and Mr. Vinodh Kumar.