Students protest seeking better amenities at Govt. Arts and Science College in Sattur

The Hindu Bureau Sattur
October 10, 2022 19:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Government Arts and Science College in Sattur staging a sit-in protest on Monday.

A section of students of Government Arts and Science College here staged sit-in protest inside the college premises seeking basic amenities in the institution, on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students claimed that despite having taken the pressing issues about toilet and bus facility with the authorities in September, no action has been taken to set them right.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryamoorthi and Sattur Tahsildar Venkatesan and college Principal Muthukumar held talks with the students and promised to redress their grievances.

The students had complained that they did not have TNSTC bus service to suit their college timing. In the absence of TNSTC buses, the students had to shell out money for their travel by private bus and could not make use of the free bus pass.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials promised that they would arrange for TNSTC bus as per college timing. With respect to the toilets, they have sought help from the local body for cleaning them.

The students had also sought construction of compound walls for the college and playground.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Based on the promises from the officials, the students dispersed after an one-hour of protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app