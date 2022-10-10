Students protest seeking better amenities at Govt. Arts and Science College in Sattur

Students of Government Arts and Science College in Sattur staging a sit-in protest on Monday.

A section of students of Government Arts and Science College here staged sit-in protest inside the college premises seeking basic amenities in the institution, on Monday.

The students claimed that despite having taken the pressing issues about toilet and bus facility with the authorities in September, no action has been taken to set them right.

Additional Superintendent of Police Suryamoorthi and Sattur Tahsildar Venkatesan and college Principal Muthukumar held talks with the students and promised to redress their grievances.

The students had complained that they did not have TNSTC bus service to suit their college timing. In the absence of TNSTC buses, the students had to shell out money for their travel by private bus and could not make use of the free bus pass.

The officials promised that they would arrange for TNSTC bus as per college timing. With respect to the toilets, they have sought help from the local body for cleaning them.

The students had also sought construction of compound walls for the college and playground.

Based on the promises from the officials, the students dispersed after an one-hour of protest.