ADVERTISEMENT

Students’ protest in Thoothukudi put on hold

July 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ protest against Kamaraj College management’s decision to hike tuition fee was suspended temporarily after it was decided in the tripartite meeting held on Monday that the tuition fee for the first year students will not be increased for the next three years.

 Accusing the college administration of collecting “exorbitant tuition fee against the norms”, the students stayed away from attending class on June 26 and 27. As the college reopened on Monday after the holidays, the college administration held talks with the students and the representatives of Students’ Federation of India, which is spearheading the agitation.

 As no agreement was reached in the first round of talks, Tahsildar Prabhakaran, DSP, Thoothukudi Town, Sathyaraj, students and college principal Vanmathi participated in the second round of talks in which it was decided to hike 10% of the tuition fee for the self-finance courses and continue the present fee structure for the first year students joining this year for the next three years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Subsequently, the students put on hold their agitation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US