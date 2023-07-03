HamberMenu
Students’ protest in Thoothukudi put on hold

July 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The students’ protest against Kamaraj College management’s decision to hike tuition fee was suspended temporarily after it was decided in the tripartite meeting held on Monday that the tuition fee for the first year students will not be increased for the next three years.

 Accusing the college administration of collecting “exorbitant tuition fee against the norms”, the students stayed away from attending class on June 26 and 27. As the college reopened on Monday after the holidays, the college administration held talks with the students and the representatives of Students’ Federation of India, which is spearheading the agitation.

 As no agreement was reached in the first round of talks, Tahsildar Prabhakaran, DSP, Thoothukudi Town, Sathyaraj, students and college principal Vanmathi participated in the second round of talks in which it was decided to hike 10% of the tuition fee for the self-finance courses and continue the present fee structure for the first year students joining this year for the next three years.

 Subsequently, the students put on hold their agitation.

