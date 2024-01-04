Students protest in knee-deep water in subway near Srivilliputtur

January 04, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Around 35 students of a government-aided school at Vanniyampatti near Srivilliputur abstained from classes on Thursday.

Demanding a proper road, they stood in rainwater stagnating in the subway at Lakshmiyapuram.

The railway subway is located on the road from Vanniyampatti to Perumalthevanpatti between Lakshiyapuram and Noorsahibpuram. The villagers of Idaiyapottalpatti, Azhagu Devandrapuram, Balasubramaniyapuram, Thulukkankulam and Kannapatti use the subway everyday. However, stagnation of rainwater is forcing the residents to take a longer circuitous route.

A bus got stuck in rainwater at the subway a few months ago. Hence, the residents have been demanding an alternative and safe passage But the promise made by authorities to fulfil their demand has not made much progress, they say.

