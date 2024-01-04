GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students protest in knee-deep water in subway near Srivilliputtur

January 04, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Around 35 students of a government-aided school at Vanniyampatti near Srivilliputur abstained from classes on Thursday.

Demanding a proper road, they stood in rainwater stagnating in the subway at Lakshmiyapuram.

The railway subway is located on the road from Vanniyampatti to Perumalthevanpatti between Lakshiyapuram and Noorsahibpuram. The villagers of Idaiyapottalpatti, Azhagu Devandrapuram, Balasubramaniyapuram, Thulukkankulam and Kannapatti use the subway everyday. However, stagnation of rainwater is forcing the residents to take a longer circuitous route.

A bus got stuck in rainwater at the subway a few months ago. Hence, the residents have been demanding an alternative and safe passage But the promise made by authorities to fulfil their demand has not made much progress, they say.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.