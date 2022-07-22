Students play chess in swimming pool

Students play chess in a swimming pool at the district sports stadium in Dindigul on Thursday.

Students on Friday took an oath administered by District Sports Officer Rose Fathima Mary at MVM Government Arts and Science College here to take part in chess tournaments and play diligently .

Principal Lakshmi was present.

Earlier, students undergoing swimming classes took part in the chess competition held in the District Sports Stadium here on Thursday. The students divided into 16 teams, with their swimming gears, played chess while keeping afloat in the swimming pool. Ms. Mary and students holding placards of the official mascot witnessed the competition.

Later, Collector S. Visakan and District Revenue Officer V. Latha viewed rangolis drawn on the premises of District Rural Development Agency as part of the promotion of 44th Chess Olympiad.