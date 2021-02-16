Students participate in campus bird count

Students of various colleges participated in a bird count conducted on their campus as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count.
According to a release from Lady Doak College, the students have been participating in the exercise for the past five years.
Besides regular resident birds, a few migrant species such as Asian paradise flycatcher and Asian brown flycatcher have been spotted on the campus. Altogther, more than 30 species have been spotted.
The Asian paradise flycatcher is a regular visitor and a star attraction for birders. The spotted owlets and rose ringed parakeets have also spotted. The bird count has helped students to have a better understanding of their environment, according to the release.
At N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College, a total of 21 bird species have been identified.
The bird count was organised by the Department of Zoology on February 15. K.S. Malar, associate professor and Head of the Department, welcomed the gathering. M. Rajesh, Assistant Professor of Zoology, The American College, was the chief guest for the event.
More than 40 students participated. Some rare species such as Golden oriole and paradise flycatcher hve been spotted, according to a release.
At Yadava College, M. Sekar, Principal, inaugurated the bird count on Tuesday. The exercise will also be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Interested students and the public can participate, said a release.
