Students of Govt. schools in Ramanathapuram to have mentors for overall development

January 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram district administration has embarked on a mission to ensure overall development of students belonging to Government schools by forming students in different houses (groups) under the mentorships of teachers who would groom them in academic studies, sports and other skill development areas.

Ramanathapuram Collector Johny Tom Varghese inaugurated the houses for students of Government Higher Secondary School in Chathirakudi on Tuesday.

Students of each class would be formed into different houses - Blue, Yellow, Red and Green and each group would have teachers as its mentors.

This system would be followed in all the 42 Government Higher Secondary School.

The Collector said that different Government departments go to the school for their outreach programmes like on POSCO, crime and women and children, road safety and health issues. “But, most of the programmes remain one-off meetings without any active involvement of the students,” the Collector said.

To make the programmes more meaningful, the administration during a brain-storming session with teachers and officials of Education Department struck upon the idea of having students in different houses and gamify every activity to encourage more involvement of the students.

The students would be given certain tasks related to the programmes to encourage their involvement.

“We have envisaged smaller groups which will help the teachers to identify the special skills of each student. The smaller size will also aid in giving focussed attention in grooming them,” the Collector said.

The education department would set up a centre at the district-level where different activities would be planned for the students and implemented at the schools.

“We believe students of different groups would also develop a healthy competition among themselves and participate with more involvement in the training given by the teachers,” he said.

Some NGOs would also be involved in these activities.

The district administration has planned to imibe certain good values like respect, loyalty, courage, strength, unity, honesty, happiness and compassion among the students through these house activities.

Since, the students would be in the same school till they complete their higher secondary classes, in the longer run they would also develop leadership quality, the Collector said.

Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu, district educational officer Sudhakar, school Headmaster Ravi, were among those who were present.