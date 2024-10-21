Students of government schools in Virudhunagar take part in CSIR Higyasa programme in Hyderabad

Hundred students of government schools, who showed keen interest in chemistry, and toppers in academics along with 10 teachers from Virudhunagar district participated in a two-day residential training programme conducted under CSIR Jigyasa programme in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training programme was organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, CSIR-National Geophyscial Research Institute and The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology on October 17 and 18.

Director of CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute Prakash Kumar spoke about mother earth, studying and preserving natural resources and importance of geophysical and geographical research.

ADVERTISEMENT

He touched upon the role of geophysics in ensuring sustainability and resource management for future generations.

On the second day, Director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Srinivasa Reddy spoke about the importance of chemistry in daily life.

He also explained the importance of research and the contribution of IICT to research in science in society and industrial research.

The students visited the laboratories and got their doubts clarified during their visit. They also wanted to know about the opportunities available to them. The visit helped them to improve their scientific temper

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.