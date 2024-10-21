GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students of government schools in Virudhunagar take part in CSIR Higyasa programme in Hyderabad

Published - October 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Students from government schools in Virudhunagar district interact with a scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad.

Students from government schools in Virudhunagar district interact with a scientist at CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad.

Hundred students of government schools, who showed keen interest in chemistry, and toppers in academics along with 10 teachers from Virudhunagar district participated in a two-day residential training programme conducted under CSIR Jigyasa programme in Hyderabad.

The training programme was organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, CSIR-National Geophyscial Research Institute and The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology on October 17 and 18.

Director of CSIR- National Geophysical Research Institute Prakash Kumar spoke about mother earth, studying and preserving natural resources and importance of geophysical and geographical research.

He touched upon the role of geophysics in ensuring sustainability and resource management for future generations.

On the second day, Director of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology Srinivasa Reddy spoke about the importance of chemistry in daily life.

He also explained the importance of research and the contribution of IICT to research in science in society and industrial research.

The students visited the laboratories and got their doubts clarified during their visit. They also wanted to know about the opportunities available to them. The visit helped them to improve their scientific temper

Published - October 21, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.