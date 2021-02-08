Students of Classes 9 and 11 back at schools after so long

Some schools advised to follow alternate days pattern

After 11 months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic, classroom teaching resumed for Classes 9 and 11 in 388 high schools and higher secondary schools in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

The students have returned to the schools with all enthusiasm. Teachers have been mandated to ensure social distancing in classrooms. A maximum of 25 students can be accommodated in one classroom. “We are following all the standard operating procedures (SOP). Whatever we have been following for Classes 10 and 12 have been extended to Classes 9 and 11,” said Chief Educational Officer, K. Baladhandayuthapani.

When some of the government and aided schools found that they did not have adequate number of classrooms to accommodate only 25 students in a classroom, the officials have advised them to opt for having classes on alternate days for Classes 9 and 11.

“While classroom teaching will go on for six days a week for Classes 10 and 12, the students of standards 9 and 11 will come on alternate days. Thereby, the schools will have adequate number of classrooms for the students,” he added.

Twenty five government schools and seven aided schools will follow the alternate days pattern of working for Classes 9 and 11.

The CEO has been visiting schools in various parts of the district to find out whether the schools were following the SOPs scrupulously. Teachers will continue to monitor serving of noon meals and ensure that students maintained social distancing even while having lunch.

Mr. Baladhandayuthapani said frequent meetings are being held with the Heads of schools to sensitise them on following the SOPs.

Every day, the students are allowed into the school only after checking their body temperature and hands sanitised.

The CEO said that one of the teachers of a government school in Aruppukottai was found to have contracted COVID-19 few days back.

However, since the infection was very mild, there was no need for any panic. The teacher would join duty only after completing the mandatory 14 days quarantine, he added.