Students of Classes 9 and 11 back at school after so long

08 February 2021 21:12 IST

Officials inspect schools to ensure scrupulous following of SOP

Students of classes 9 and 11 and the colleges in the district returned to their schools on Monday after a long gap of ten months as the government has relaxed the lockdown norms.

As the students of 312 high, higher secondary and the matriculation schools came to the entrance of the schools on Monday morning, their body temperature was checked with thermal scanners and the students were offered sanitiser to clean their hands. Those who were not wearing masks were given the protective gear also. However, they were asked to wear mask when they leave their house itself from Tuesday onwards.

“Due to paucity of space in schools where we have to ensure physical distancing among students as per the COVID-19 protocol, classes are being conducted in 31 high and higher secondary schools in the district on alternate days. While students of classes 9 and 11 will attend classes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in these schools, classes for 10th and 12th students will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” said Chief Educational Officer Sivakumar, who inspected a good number of schools throughout Monday to ensure scrupulous following of standard operating procedure as long as the students are on the school premises.

The CEO has instructed the heads of the schools to accommodate a maximum of 25 students in each spacious classroom. If the classroom is smaller in size, the number of students in these classrooms could be less than 20.

In Tenkasi district, 241 high, higher secondary and the matriculation schools received the 9th and the 11th students on Monday while 316 schools in Thoothukudi district also received class 9 and 11 students. In Kanniyakumari, 9th and 11th standard students of 426 schools returned to their educational institutions on Monday.

Similarly, students of colleges in the district also returned to their educational institutions on Monday. Armed with thermal scanners, the Corporation personnel checked the body temperature of the students coming to a couple of colleges here and offered sanitiser.