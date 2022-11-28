Students of 370 govt. schools to benefit from STEM education 

November 28, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan interacting with students at the inauguration function of Vanavil Manram in Government High School at Chettinaickenpatti near Dindigul on Monday.

The newly set up ‘Vanavil Mandram’ to nurture interest in science and mathematics among students was inspected by Collector S. Visakan at Government High School in Chettinaickenpatti here on Monday.

He said that the initiative under the School Education Department has been launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to stimulate the interest in science and mathematics among students of Class VI to VIII in government schools in the State. The Mandrams were formed with a focus on STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) education.

Mobile science and mathematics laboratories have also been launched as part of the project which will have on display scientific equipment at a total cost of ₹25 crore benefitting around 25 lakh school children in the State.

He noted that the objectives of the Mandram would be to help children to develop an attitude of innovation and spread scientific temper, to apply science in everyday life.

Chief Educational Officer A. Nasarudeen said that students in 200 middle, 89 high and 81 higher secondary schools across the district will benefit from the club.

‘Vanavil Mandram’ District Project Coordinator Selvaraj and others were present.

