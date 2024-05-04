Students, nurses donate their hairs for cancer survivors

May 04, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Students of nursing colleges, faculty members and nurses donated their hairs at a hair donation campaign for cancer survivors held on Saturday ahead of International Nurses Day which is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale and the vital role played by nurses in healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was held at Preethi College of Nursing in collaboration with the Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) Tamil Nadu Branch. In a press release, the organisers said that TNAI - TN Branch under the leadership of Dr. S. Anigrace Kalaimathi was planning and implementing various activities in the State for the benefit of nurses and nursing students

A total of 250 TNAI and SNAI (State Nurses Association of India) members from 16 institutions across Madurai, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts participated and donated their hairs, the organisers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairperson of the college Dr. R. Sivakumar, Managing Director Dr. Hema Sivakumar, Principal Dr. Arulmozhi and G. Sivakami of TNAI - TN Branch were present.

A total of 150 TNAI and SNAI members from Velammal School and College of Nursing institutions from Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts participated and donated their hairs.

Velammal Educational Trust Chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam graced the occasion. Principal R. Revathi presided. Dr. M. Shanthi, who was the chief guest, said that the donation created a sense of compassion and esprit de corps among the nurses and nursing students.

The event is being conducted in 15 places across Tamil Nadu and students of nursing colleges are participating to donate their hairs for the cause. The final event will take place on May 8 in Chennai, according to the press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.