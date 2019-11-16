‘Students need to adapt themselves to sustain in future’

MADURAI

In order to survive in the challenging times, one should adapt to the change and enhance their competency, said City Union Bank Managing Director and CEO N. Kamakodi here on Saturday.

Addressing the students of Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM) at the 34th graduation day, Mr. Kamakodi said change alone was constant and students should equip themselves to stay relevant for the future.

He emphasised the need to fully utilise the explosive growth in the field of science and technology. “Your past success will not ensure future success and you need to keep updating yourself,” he said.

Stressing the importance of criticism in a profession, he asked the students to constructively utilise their skills to be successful at work.

Mr. Kamakodi gave away degree certificates to 242 students — 119 who did Masters in Business Administration and 123 Postgraduate Diploma in Management.

Addressing the students, B.T. Bangera, Chairman, Board of Directors, TSM, said that unless the students learn from their experience every day, it will be tough for them to face competitions in future.

“With the advent of technological development, there will be a change in the way businesses operate. Students must keep updating themselves for sustaining in the field,” he added.

Director N. Venkiteswaran, who presented the annual report, said that around 99% of the graduates was placed in different companies.

M. Selvalakshmi, Principal, and Vishala Ramaswami, CEO, Loyal Textiles, were present at the convocation.