‘Students must work for development of society’

07 March 2020 21:09 IST

Students, who play an important role in shaping the future of the country, must take up various activities for the development of the nation, according to Devendran, Chief Executive Officer of Priya Marine Products, Gujarat.

He was addressing students of Fisheries College and Research Institute here at an inter-collegiate cultural competition here on Friday.

Mr. Devendran urged the students to opt for government jobs and work towards the upliftment of the country. Every individual had the potential to achieve their goals, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Dean B. Sundaramoorthi said success and failure were part of every individual’s life. Failures were important as it helped a person to learn from his mistakes and achieve his goals. Planning, dedication and involvement in extracurricular activities could guarantee success in life.

Around 500 students from 19 colleges participated in the competition. Events including dance, singing and rangoli drawing were held.

Students from V.O. Chidambaram College, Thoothukudi, won the overall trophy and cash of ₹5,000.

Students of M.D.T Hindu College, Tirunelveli, secured the runner-up trophy and were awarded ₹3,000.

Students from Agricultural College and Research Institute, Killikulam, won the second runner-up trophy.