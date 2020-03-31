‘Students must schedule their day meaningfully to avoid anxiety’

The current spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country has affected the psychological and mental well-being of different age groups.

With disruption in their everyday routine and lifestyle, children and adolescents are among the most vulnerable groups who are also influenced by their parents’ anxiety, stress and change in lifestyle.

However, following a well-planned schedule and keeping themselves engaged with different activities throughout the day can reduce anxiety among them, say mental health professionals.

The experts also point out that the 21-day lockdown can be a golden period for families to spend quality time with each other .

C. Ramasubramanian, a senior psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, says that a section of students are regularly consuming more content on COVID-19 through various social media platforms, thus leading to unnecessary panic and anxiety.

“Ultimately it will lead to depression. To overcome this, some children might resort to consumption of banned tobacco products,” he warns.

To overcome this, students must prepare a meaningful schedule. They must exercise regularly; spend time with their family members, and unwind themselves with hobbies such as reading books, listening to music and gardening.

Lack of clarity over the schedule in conduct of Class 10 State Board examinations has also created anxiety among students appearing for them.

However, a positive attitude is essential as students can utilise the period effectively and excel in their examinations, says S. Selvamani, project head of Happy Schooling programme, an initiative implemented in Madurai Corporation schools aimed at promoting emotional well-being of students.

“Students must see this as a period where they can analyse themselves and explore the career choices that they would like to pursue in the future,” he says.

Net addiction

Lakshmi Vijayakumar, psychiatrist and founder of SNEHA, says prolonged use of electronic gadgets and addiction to social media is also discouraged.

“They can rather use social media platforms to do group yoga or exercise. They can also use the time to learn new skills and help in household chores,” according to her.

Mr. Selvamani says that this time can be seen as an opportunity for parents and their children to understand the needs of each other.

Dr. Ramasubramanian says that children and their parents must stay indoors as part of the lockdown. “They must be confident that everyone can stay united and overcome the pandemic successfully.”