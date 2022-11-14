Students must be life-long learners, says Mylswamy Annadurai

November 14, 2022 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - MADURAI

School is a launchpad for one’s education and students must continue being a learner all their lives to remain relevant in the contemporary world, said Mylswamy Annadurai, former director of ISRO Satellite Centre, here on Monday.

He was speaking at the Children’s Day celebrations at Queen Mira International School. Mr Annadurai encouraged students to learn some thing every day. Changes in any field occur every 10 years which necessitates constant updating and learning. It would also help maintain a stable career, he added.

School chairman C. Chandran recalled Mr Annadurai’s contributions at ISRO during his career spanning 36 years.

Later, Dr. Annadurai interacted with the students and answered their questions ranging from plans devised by ISRO to protect space from dumping of debris, steps to be taken to ensure responsible disposal of nuclear waste ,and the possibility of building reusable rockets.

Students were presented young entrepreneur awards to the winning teams of ‘Genesis,’ a fundraising event held by students who put up retail stalls and honed their entrepreneurial skills.

Managing director Abinath Chandran, academic director Sujatha Guptan, teachers and others were present.