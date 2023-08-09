HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students make seed balls; to be sown along Tamirabharani watercourse

August 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Students making seed bolls in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.

Students making seed bolls in Tirunelveli on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Students of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, made seed balls with 2 lakh seeds on Wednesday to be sown along the Tamirabharani watercourse in near future.

Involving 5,000 persons, including the students of the St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai and the teachers of both the institutions, participated in this noble effort.

 “It’s an effort to realise the slogan ‘A student, a tree and ten seed balls”, said Rev. Sr. Vasanthi Mary Brinda, headmistress of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School.

After the teachers kept ready the clay for making seed balls and the seeds of various trees and saplings over the past one week, the students’ noble attempt to create a record of sorts commenced on the school premises on Wednesday evening. Within a minute, the 5,000-odd students made balls with 2 lakh seeds.

 “Each ball contains at least 4 seeds and each student made an average of 10 seed balls in a minute. So over 2 lakh seeds are now sleeping inside the balls which will be sown shortly along the Tamirabharani watercourse,” said Rev. Sr. Vasanthi Mary Brinda.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.