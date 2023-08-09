August 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Students of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, made seed balls with 2 lakh seeds on Wednesday to be sown along the Tamirabharani watercourse in near future.

Involving 5,000 persons, including the students of the St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, St. Ignatius College of Education, Palayamkottai and the teachers of both the institutions, participated in this noble effort.

“It’s an effort to realise the slogan ‘A student, a tree and ten seed balls”, said Rev. Sr. Vasanthi Mary Brinda, headmistress of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School.

After the teachers kept ready the clay for making seed balls and the seeds of various trees and saplings over the past one week, the students’ noble attempt to create a record of sorts commenced on the school premises on Wednesday evening. Within a minute, the 5,000-odd students made balls with 2 lakh seeds.

“Each ball contains at least 4 seeds and each student made an average of 10 seed balls in a minute. So over 2 lakh seeds are now sleeping inside the balls which will be sown shortly along the Tamirabharani watercourse,” said Rev. Sr. Vasanthi Mary Brinda.