Students injured as college bus rams tree near Sattur in Madurai

The smashed front portion of the college bus that hit a roadside tree near Sattur on Friday in which 20 persons were injured. Photo: Special Arrangement

May 06, 2022 17:50 IST

Over 60 persons were travelling in the bus

A total of 26 persons, including girl students of an Arts and Science college here, were injured when the college bus in which they were travelling hit a road-side tree at O. Mettupatti on Friday.

The police said that four students, who were sitting in the front portion of the bus, suffered fractures.

The injured have been rushed to the Government hospital in Sattur.

The police said that the bus was coming from Elayirampannai ferrying students to the college. While proceeding near O. Mettupatti, the driver, Ganapathi (60) of Tiruvengadam, lost control of the vehicle, due to technical problem and the bus rammed a road-side neem tree at around 9.15 a.m.

The left front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

Even before fire and rescue services personnel from Sattur, led by the Station Fire Officer, S. Kathiresan, could reach the spot, local people helped the students in coming out of the bus.

Over 60 persons were travelling in the bus.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, visited one of the injured student admitted to a private hospital in Madurai.

She was the only person who had been severely injured in the accident, but is out of danger, said the Minister.

Stating that the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, was very much concerned about the safety of the girl students, Mr. Ramachandran said that he was deputed by the CM to enquire after them.

The Government would provide all help to the injured, he added.

When asked he said that the cause of the accident -- whether was due to technical failure or human error -- was under investigation.

Collectors, S. Aneesh Sekhar (Madurai) and J. Meghanath Reddy (Virudhunagar) accompanied the Minister.