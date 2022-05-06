Students injured as college bus rams tree near Sattur

Around 20 persons, including girl students, of an Arts and Science college here were injured when the college bus in which they were travelling hit a road-side tree at O. Mettupatti on Thursday.

The police said that four students, who were sitting in the front portion of the bus, suffered fractures.

The injured have been rushed to the Government hospital here.

The police said that the bus was coming from Elayirampannai ferrying students to the college. While proceeding near O. Mettupatti, the driver, Ganapathi (60) of Tiruvengadam, lost control of the vehicle, due to technical problem and the bus rammed a road-side neem tree at around 9.15 a.m.

The left front portion of the bus was badly damaged.

Even before fire and rescue services personnel from Sattur, led by the Station Fire Officer, S. Kathiresan, could reach the spot, local people helped the students in coming out of the bus.

Over 60 persons were travelling in the bus.