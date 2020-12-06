Madurai

Students’ initiative to increase green cover

Members of Green Club and SLP Vaigai Ecology of The American College celebrated World Soil Day on Saturday by throwing seed balls on the bank of Kadachanendal tank.

A press release said the students prepared the balls using seeds of banyan tree, tamarind tree and neem tree. Red soil and alluvial soil were mixed with water to make a mud ball and the seeds were added to it. Principal M. Davamani Christober, who inaugurated the exercise, said it was an effective and affordable method to increase green cover. Green Club convenor M. Rajesh coordinated the programme.

