Students in Madurai undergo psychometric test

In the first-of-its-kind pilot project, a career guidance programme based on psychometric assessment of higher secondary students was conducted in two Corporation schools in the city.

The programme is part of the ‘Happy Schooling’ project jointly implemented by Madurai Corporation, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation and HCL Foundation.

The psychometric assessment of 63 students was carried out in Kasturibai Gandhi Corporation Higher Secondary School and Sethupathi Pandithurai Corporation Higher Secondary School.

It is for the first time that a report based on psychometric analysis has been prepared to guide students of Corporation schools in making career choices, says S. Selvamani, Project Head of ‘Happy Schooling’.

“There are two types of interest that guide a student in choosing a profession,” points out Suresh Kumar Murugesan, Professor, Department of Psychology, American College, and consultant for the programme. “First is temporary interest based on external factors. The second is interest based on their core characteristics. We want to emphasise that a student must choose a profession based on their core characteristics.”

Students have to fill in a questionnaire that will help in making an assessment of them in five core areas. Based on the responses, a detailed report elaborating on their core characteristics is prepared.

“The report will elaborate on the weakness and strength of the student and suggest three professions that match their characteristics,” he says.

The students’ preference of location for higher studies is taken into consideration and a schedule of upcoming entrance examinations is given to them.

In most of the cases, parents tend to impose their own choices on their children, rues C. Ramasubramanian, founder, M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation. “Every student have their own set of skills. If they choose a profession based on their abilities, it will make them feel satisfied and at peace.”

S. Maria Selvanathan, headmaster, Sethupathi Pandithurai Corporation Higher Secondary School, describes the career guidance programme as a boon for school students.

“Many parents lack necessary awareness to guide their children through higher education. While these programmes are common in private schools, it is a luxury for us,” he says.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan says the programme will help in channelising the talents of the Corporation school students.

The programme will now be extended to other Corporation schools.