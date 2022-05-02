Students help petitioners at Dindigul Collectorate

Students from MVM Government Arts College for Women help people draft petitions at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Petitioners were in for a pleasant surprise at the Dindigul Collectorate on Monday as student-volunteers of a college were present to help them draft petitions to be presented at the weekly grievance redress meeting.

Accompanied by two professors, 25 final year students from the Department of Computer Science of M.V. Muthiah Government Arts College for Women volunteered at the Collectorate as part of their extension activities. They split themselves into two batches and one batch assisted the petitioners in drafting their grievances in the right format and guided them to the specific departments and officials.

They started writing petitions at 10 a.m. and remained at the Collectorate till 1.30 p.m. “One set of students helped the differently abled people on wheel chairs to move around the campus and also helped elderly people to climb the stairs to the first floor where the grievance day meet was held,” said J Arundhathi, a student.

Another group of students stood outside the Collectorate and created awareness on the importance of wearing masks and regular sanitisation, in accordance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant Professor D. Jeyanthi said new batches of students will visit the Collectorate every week for the volunteering activities. Some batches would visit old age homes and some others would help the traffic police, she added.

“We feel happy to help them. It brings a sense of satisfaction,” said M. Gowri Pandi, one of the students.

Three volunteers of Dindigul Nehru Yuva Kendra - A. Sowndharya, R.K. Kottai Velavan, and S. Sharmila - have been volunttering during the weekly grievance day meet for the past four years.

A petitioner from Pudhupatti, A. Ganeshbabu, said, “Petitioners like me derive the most benefit through these volunteers.” He suggested that a signboard must be kept in front of the Collectorate to inform petitioners about the availability of free service as otherwise they would seek the service of the numerous petition writers on the campus who charge a fee of up to ₹100 for long petitions. This would grreatly help poor people, who would also have to spend on bus fare, as they can save the money paid to petition writers by utilising the free service offered by the volunteers.

According to an official press release from the Collectorate, 227 petitions were collected at the grievance day meet.