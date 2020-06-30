Students have insufficient data pack to attend online NEET classes

30 June 2020 18:37 IST

Around 50 students of government and government-aided schools across the district have been identified as those who have difficulties in attending the School Education Department’s online crash course for cracking NEET examinations, citing insufficient data pack and poor network coverage.

S. Vennila Devi, a government teacher and district coordinator for NEET, said that based on instructions from senior officials, her team had identified these students who couldn’t attend the classes due to insufficient data packs.

“There are plans to recharge internet packs for these students, so that they can attend the online classes. There will be an online meeting with senior officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue,” she said.

Initially, around 370 students from the district had registered for the online classes which commenced on June 17. Then the strength was increased to around 400 students. The students have video lectures and online tests as part of the crash course.

Usually, in the run-up to the NEET examinations, the School Education Department conducts a one-month residential crash course for students. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, online classes were started this year.

Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan said that around 90% of registered students attended the online classes everyday. However, students, especially those from interior pockets, had issues in attending online classes citing insufficient data packs or poor network, he said.

“Due to poor internet connectivity, some students from interior areas face difficulty in completing their online tests,” said Ms. Vennila Devi.