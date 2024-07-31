GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students given piggy banks to save money for buying books at Book Fair

Published - July 31, 2024 09:50 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan distributing piggy banks to students at Kariyapatti on Wednesday.

Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan distributing piggy banks to students at Kariyapatti on Wednesday.

 In order to encourage book reading habits among students, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan distributed piggy banks to students of Government and aided schools at Kariyapatti on Wednesday. The students have been asked to save their pocket money every day so that they could mobilise good amount of money to buy books at the Book Fair to be held in the district. The Collector said that lot of students bought books at the Book Fair held in Virudhunagar last year. The students who save money through piggy banks would get an additional 10% discount over and about the 10% discount given at the book fair. Stating that learning from others’ experience makes one intelligent, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that students can get to know about others experiences by reading books. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.