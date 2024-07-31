Students given piggy banks to save money for buying books at Book Fair

In order to encourage book reading habits among students, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan distributed piggy banks to students of Government and aided schools at Kariyapatti on Wednesday. The students have been asked to save their pocket money every day so that they could mobilise good amount of money to buy books at the Book Fair to be held in the district. The Collector said that lot of students bought books at the Book Fair held in Virudhunagar last year. The students who save money through piggy banks would get an additional 10% discount over and about the 10% discount given at the book fair. Stating that learning from others’ experience makes one intelligent, Mr. Jeyaseelan said that students can get to know about others experiences by reading books.