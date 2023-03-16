ADVERTISEMENT

Students get to know about Dalit rights, SC/ST Act

March 16, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

T. Chellakannu, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, speaks at a training session on human rights for college students in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Lectures on ‘Dalit rights are human rights’ and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were held at Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Rural Institute for Socio-Legal Studies (SOCO Trust) on Thursday as part of a 15-day training programme on human rights for college students

The seminar was organised by Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation. The State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front T. Chellakannu spoke about caste atrocities and how to tackle the issues legally.

District secretary M. Balasubramanian spoke on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and its various provisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing Trustee of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation S. Selva Gomathi said that 75 students from various colleges in the city had enrolled for the training programme.

T. Sangeetha from the Department of Social Work of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences was present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US