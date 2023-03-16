Students get to know about Dalit rights, SC/ST Act

March 16, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MADURAI

Lectures on ‘Dalit rights are human rights’ and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were held at Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Rural Institute for Socio-Legal Studies (SOCO Trust) on Thursday as part of a 15-day training programme on human rights for college students

The seminar was organised by Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation. The State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front T. Chellakannu spoke about caste atrocities and how to tackle the issues legally.

District secretary M. Balasubramanian spoke on SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and its various provisions.

Managing Trustee of Justice Shivaraj V. Patil Foundation S. Selva Gomathi said that 75 students from various colleges in the city had enrolled for the training programme.

T. Sangeetha from the Department of Social Work of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences was present.