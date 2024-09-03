GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students get tips on preparation for civil services exams

Published - September 03, 2024 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
P. Sibin, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dindigul speaks at The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants Club meeting at St. Antony’s College of Arts and Science for Women in Dindigul on Tuesday.

P. Sibin, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dindigul speaks at The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants Club meeting at St. Antony’s College of Arts and Science for Women in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Selection of subjects, preparation for prelims, main and updating general knowledge through reading newspapers were some of the important areas for students preparing for UPSC and TNSPC Group I examinations, said P. Sibin, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dindigul.

He was addressing students at The Hindu Civil Service Aspirants Club meeting, held in association with placement cell of St. Antony’s College of Arts and Science for Women, Dindigul, on Tuesday.  Mr. Sibin, who was the guest speaker, interacted with the students and cleared their doubts about the difficulties they faced in exam preparation. He gave them tips on how to handle the pressure during the interview. 

Arjun Nathan, Centre Head, Shankar IAS Academy, Madurai, gave an overview of the competitive examination scenario and the fundamentals of examinations and preparations.  S. Narayanan, Manager, The Hindu, spoke.  

