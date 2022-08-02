Students get free bicycles

TIRUNELVELI

Speaker M. Appavu handed over free bicycles to 110 students of Sri Gandhimathi Ambal Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

He said 16,983 students of Tirunelveli district including 7,662 boys and 9,321 girls would receive free bicycles during the current fiscal. After 110 students of Sri Gandhimathi Ambal Girls’ Higher Secondary School received the freebee, they would be given to other students in a phased manner.

“Since the Tamil Nadu government is introducing Smart Classrooms in all government schools to make the teaching more effective, students can easily understand even difficult portions of their curriculum. Students should make use of ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ career guidance programme to choose their career based on their interest,” he said.

Collector V. Vishnu, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju were present.