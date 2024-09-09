GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students get an overview of advancements in laboratory field

Published - September 09, 2024 09:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Medical Laboratory Technologist Federation conducted a conference on advancements in the field of laboratory, at Madurai Medical College on Monday.

Jeyapandi, Programme Manage- Madurai district, Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society, said the conference was held every year. This year the conference was aimed at giving a better knowledge of the latest advancements in the field of laboratory to students of paramedical sciences and medicine.

It was deemed necessary as many were oblivious to the rapid medical advancements. “Topics such as orientation towards blood transfusion, histotechniques- routine practices and recent updates, importance of semen analysis and the need for an accurate report, torch panel test, automation of semen analysis and utility of special parameters, understanding the vascular anatomy implication of laboratory technologists were discussed at the conference,” he added.  

Resolutions were adopted at the conference to demand the State government to fill vacancies in laboratories and to appoint senior technologists in medical colleges.  

Earlier, former Government Rajaji Hospital Dean A. Rathinavel inaugurated the event.  

