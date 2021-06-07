Students gain much while stuck indoors

Students of M.V. Muthiah Government Arts College for Women here have utilised the lockdown in a productive manner by participating in as many as 50 online programmes since April, said its Principal V Anuradha.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, she said that the college had 3,200 girl students. When the pandemic forced the institution to shut down and conduct classes online, the faculty members planned to conduct awareness programmes. They invited resource persons - experts and professionals from various walks of life. For about a month, the students had an opportunity to listen to talks on cyber crime, healthy living, awareness of COVID-19, the need for vaccination, nutritious diet, yoga, managing stress during pandemic, gender equality, gender sensitisation, life skills for differently abled, entrepreneurial skills, soft skills, ethical codes, historical celebration of the national days, disaster management, benefits of self-help groups, women as entrepreneurs and merits of empowerment.

Faculty members P. Satyabama, K. M. Sumathi, K. Ramasamy and others coordinated the programmes.