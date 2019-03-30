Students form human chainfor voter awareness

Around 300 students from M.S.S. Wakf Board College took part in a human chain here on Friday as part of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to raise awareness of voter participation in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

The event was organised as part of the ongoing programmes by the district administration to create awareness among the public in a bid to increase the voter turnout. Collector S. Natarajan, Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan and other senior officials, who took part in the campaign on Friday, appealed to the students to ensure that, apart from themselves, their friends and relatives also voted in the election on April 18.

Later, a campaign was organised by officials near the mosque at Goripalayam. A demonstration on the functioning of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) equipment, which will be used in all the polling stations during this elections, was also shown to the public.