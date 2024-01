January 23, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Over 3,000 school students formed a human chain here on Tuesday to create an awareness among the public about the importance of exercising their franchise in the election.

District Revenue Officer, R. Govindarajalu, inaugurated the human chain near Ramanathapuram Aranmanai.

The exercise was aimed at making the youngsters realise the importance of their votes, and all those who had completed 18 years of age to include their names in the voter list.