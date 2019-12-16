Students Federation of India protests in Madurai

A day after students in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia university faced a brutal police crackdown for their agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a group of students affiliated to the Students Federation of India (SFI) attempted a rail roko at Madurai railway station and courted arrest on Monday, to express solidarity with their counterparts.

The protesters raised slogans against the police brutality and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. “The attack against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University was so brutal that even the students in the library were attacked. From this it is evident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is a fascist government,” said A.D. Kannan, District president, SFI.

Condemning the passing of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the protesters called the government anti-minority, anti-students and anti-poor. “By passing such regressive laws, the government is promoting communal hatred among the people,” said Mr. Kannan.

Students from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganaga and Ramanathapuram districts took part in the protest. The protesters demanded the immediate release of the detained students.”Until then, the students throughout the country will protest in solidarity with our counterparts,” said Mr. Kannan.

As the protesters tried to enter the railway station, they were forcefully arrested by the police.