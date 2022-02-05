Students fear they will not be able to apply for competitive exams

A section of students of the Madurai Kamaraj University enrolled in the Distance Education programme courses and awaiting their final year results, apprehended that they would not be able to apply for competitive examinations due to the delay in announcing the results.

Some of the students enrolled in B.A. History said they were to write the final examinations in 2020. But, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of the examination was delayed and they wrote the final year examination through the online mode in August, 2021.

But, the results of the same were yet to be announced. They were, however, provided course completion certificates, they said. “We do not know whether they have started correcting the answer sheets”, said a final year student.

They said that they had approached the authorities in November and December last to enquire about the final results. They said that they were assured that the final results would be out in January, 2022. But, the results were yet to be declared.

They apprehended that they would not be able to apply for certain competitive examinations and Civil Services examinations where the results should have been declared on or before the date of notification of the examination.

The students said there was an exemption for some of the examinations where a candidate who has written the final year degree examination could apply for the examination and write the preliminary examination.

But, that was not the case with all examinations. The students said that they had to upload details of the final year marks and only then the application would be accepted. They hoped that the authorities would redress their grievances at the earliest.

“We need to have our final year marks. Only then can we apply for the examination”, another student said. They said that they had waited for a long time for the results and added that this was the case with the students of few other courses also.

An Official of the Directorate of Distance Education of Madurai Kamaraj University said that the process was under way and the final year results would be declared within the next 10 days.