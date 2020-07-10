Students fare well in ICSE and ISC exams

10 July 2020 22:21 IST

Students of most of the schools in Madurai fared well in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations for Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations for Class 12, results of which were announced on Friday.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Biology exam for Class 12 and Geography, Commerce and Biology examinations for Class 10 were not conducted. “Students were awarded marks for these subjects by taking an average of the top three scored-subjects and the internal assessment of each subject,” said Shanthi Mohan, Principal, Lakshmi School.

She said the highest mark scored in Class 10 was 593 out of 600. It was 496 out of 500 in Class 12.

Pearl Prem Kumar, Principal of VMJ School, said there was an improvement in the overall performance. While the highest mark in Class 10 was 584, it was 485 in Class 12. He said more centums were obtained in History. “We have received instructions that if students were not satisfied with the score given for the subjects for which examinations were not conducted, then they can apply for re-examination,” he said.

A.K. Srinivasan, Headmaster of Jeevana School, said the highest score obtained in Class 10 was 586 and it was 487 for Class 12. He said 13 centums were scored in History.

Vikaasa School scored the highest mark of 585 in Class 10 and 478 in Class 12 examinations.

All these schools recorded cent percent pass in ICSE and ISC examinations.