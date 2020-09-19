Students face problems in uploading answer scripts

MADURAI

19 September 2020 21:22 IST

A section of final year students from various institutions affiliated to Madurai Kamaraj University, including autonomous colleges, have flagged several issues while scanning and uploading their answer scripts in PDF format after the completion of the examinations.

G. Balamurugan, a final year undergraduate student from an autonomous institution, said there were several technical snags with the college server, when many students tried to upload their scanned answer sheets after completion of the exam. “They have set a deadline of one hour after the completion of the exam to upload the answer scripts. Students often get apprehensive as they are unable to upload them within the deadline,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also, there are difficulties in scanning and uploading all the pages of the answer script in PDF formats from mobile phones as it consumes a large quantum of data, he added.

For many students, especially those from interior pockets, the options of sending the answer scripts by courier or submitting them in person at the educational institutions are not viable, said Students Federation of India district secretary S. Veldeva.

G. Senthil, another student of an autonomous college, said they were instructed to submit the scripts in person at the college, in addition to uploading them. “Many students from rural pockets cannot reach the college on time,” he said.

Karthik of District Youth Federation of India said many students from underprivileged families do not have access to the necessary digital infrastructure to complete the online exams. “There are a few cases where two students from a family have to upload the answer scripts within an hour by using a single smartphone,” he said.

Mr. Veldeva said many students were unable to attend the online classes that were held for the last semester during the pandemic. “Hence, the online exams must be scrapped. Instead, they can evaluate the students based on an assignment,” he said.