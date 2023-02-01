ADVERTISEMENT

Students, experts take part in interactive session on Budget

February 01, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

DHAN Academy organised a ‘Budget Watch and Dialogue on the Union Budget 2023-24 with Development Perspective’ here on Wednesday.

The sessions were chaired by experts in fields of economics and accounts and over 120 students from five colleges participated.

A presentation on budget literacy was presented by students of The DHAN Academy before listening to the budget presentation by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Chartered Accountant Dungar Chand U. Jain, during an interactive session, explained how tax evasions affects people at the grassroot levels.

Professor, The DHAN Academy, G. G. Loganathan noted that the Budget was based on an economic survey and its goal was to ensure the contribution of all sectors for the growth of the nation.

Chief Executive Officer, INAFI-INDIA, M. Kalyanasundaram appreciated the Budget focusing on green energy.

CEO of rainfed agriculture development programme, DHAN Foundation, Palanaswami noted how the Budget allocation for farmers would not suffice for small and marginal farmers.

Students shared their perspectives on the promotion of digital payments and, welcomed the policy mention of the National Digital Library and making available books in regional languages.

Deputy Director of the DHAN Academy, M Thiyagarajan and others were present.

Students of commerce and vocational streams at Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, K. Pudur, watched the live-streaming of the Budget in the presence of headmaster Sheik Nabi. The students also engaged in a discussion later.

