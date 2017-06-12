Students exhorted to develop positive thoughts

Minister for Information Technology M. Manikandan honoured the wards of print and electronic media journalists who scored high marks in SSLC and Plus Two examinations in this academic year by presenting them shawls and shields at a function here on Sunday evening.

R. Sona, M. Bagyalakshmi, A. Sabina Jasmine, M. Kamesh, M. Mohamed Rasiq and M. Mohamed Aasiq who passed plus two examination and J. Tamilselven, I. Kaviyadharshini and M. Selvem who passed SSLC were honoured at the function, organised by the Ramanathapuram Journalists’ Association.

Addressing the function, the Minister said parents and teachers played a major role in shaping the future of the younger generation and advised parents to find the interests of their wards and encourage them to scale greater heights in the chosen field.

“Parents should never try to thrust their wishes on the children. They should identify the hidden talents and encourage their wards to develop their talents,” he said. While educating their children, parents should also ensure that they were humane and they grew up as responsible citizens, he also said.

Stating that he was committed to the development of the district, Mr. Manikandan said the district was given a Government Law College after he took up the issue with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. He was trying his best to get a medical college too for the district, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector S. Natarajan exhorted the students to develop positive thoughts and develop their career rather than worrying about failures. “Think and act positive, you will achieve success,” he said quoting former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

Congratulating the students, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) S. Sarvesh Raj advised them not to get upset over failures. He too faced many failures before becoming an IPS officer, he said. Happiness lay in serving humanity, he said.

Asking parents not to compare their wards with others, he said every child has an unique talent and parents should encourage their children to develop their talents.

Dr Chinnadurai Abdullah, Secretary, Syed Ammal Engineering College, P. Jagadeesan, Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce, Annadurai, Public Relations Officer, Association president SVS Jagajothi, Vice president K. Danapalan, Secretary K. K. Kumar and Treasurer G. Ilangovan addressed the function.