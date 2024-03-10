Students excel in The Hindu Young World painting competition in Tirunelveli; three regional-level winners qualify for national finals

March 10, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

G. Niranjana of Subbiah Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School Thoothukudi, B. Rifa Sabura of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, and P. Mahaselvi of Subbiah Vidyalayam were declared regional winners of JSW Futurescapes painting competition held under the auspices of The Hindu Young World here on Sunday.

The event was held at Fx. College of Engineering, Tirunelveli. The above three winners in sub-junior, junior and senior categories respectively would participate in the national finals to be held virtually shortly.

Apart from the winners from the three categories, other participants were given medals and certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judges - V. Vijaya Kumar of St. Xavier’s School and E. Emmiemah of Scaffler HSS, Tirunelveli, appreciated the talents of the children representing 19 schools.

The students had excellent drawing skills, they added.

A total of 128 students participated in the regional finals, which included 47 in the sub-junior category (from Standards 3, 4 and 5), 41 in junior category (from Standards 6, 7 and 8) and in senior category (from Standards 9 to 12) 40.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.