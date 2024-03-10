GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Students excel in The Hindu Young World painting competition in Tirunelveli; three regional-level winners qualify for national finals

March 10, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at The Hindu Young World painting competition held in Tirunelveli on Sunday.

Participants at The Hindu Young World painting competition held in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

G. Niranjana of Subbiah Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School Thoothukudi, B. Rifa Sabura of Pushpalata Vidya Mandir, Tirunelveli, and P. Mahaselvi of Subbiah Vidyalayam were declared regional winners of JSW Futurescapes painting competition held under the auspices of The Hindu Young World here on Sunday.

The event was held at Fx. College of Engineering, Tirunelveli. The above three winners in sub-junior, junior and senior categories respectively would participate in the national finals to be held virtually shortly.

Apart from the winners from the three categories, other participants were given medals and certificates.

The judges - V. Vijaya Kumar of St. Xavier’s School and E. Emmiemah of Scaffler HSS, Tirunelveli, appreciated the talents of the children representing 19 schools.

The students had excellent drawing skills, they added.

A total of 128 students participated in the regional finals, which included 47 in the sub-junior category (from Standards 3, 4 and 5), 41 in junior category (from Standards 6, 7 and 8) and in senior category (from Standards 9 to 12) 40.

