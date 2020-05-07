Students develop touch-free sanitiser dispenser

A group of students and trainers of Alagappa Institute of Skill Development, Alagappa University, have developed a cost-effective and touch-free sanitiser dispenser.

University Vice-Chancellor N. Rajendran said medical experts had advised the public to use sanitisers. However, if people used the same sanitiser dispenser, there were risks involved.

The students of the university had developed a cost effective and touch-free sanitiser dispenser using household pipes. By pressing the dispenser with a foot, the bottle would dispense the liquid. There was no need to touch the dispenser with hands.

It would be installed in all departments and buildings of the university for the use of staff and students, he added.