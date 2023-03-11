Students conduct awareness drive against use of single-use plastic

March 11, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In an effort to create awareness among the public on using eco-friendly bag options, students from G.T.N. Arts College distributed over 300 cloth bags free of cost to the public in the city on Saturday. The drive began at Gandhi Market.

The team from the college performed folk dances including devarattam, enacted short awareness skits and sensitised the public on using cloth bags.

P. Ravichandran, the college’s coordinator for the Meendum Manjappai campaign said the vendors, grocery shop owners as well as the public were made to take an oath to refrain from using single use plastic bags.

The awareness drive was carried out at Flower market, Kumaran Park, Sri Kottai Mariamman Temple and Main Road. Pamphlets elaborating on the consequences of using plastic and the benefits of using cloth bags were distributed.

The goal is to distribute 5,000 cloth bags to instil the message. Places including Nagal Nagar, Dindigul Railway Station, Uzhavar Santhai, Kamaraj Bus Stand, will be covered in the upcoming drives, added Mr Ravichandran.

Professor, Department of Tamil S. Masila Devi was also present.