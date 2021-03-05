Students complain of excess fee collection

Students of Government Arts and Science College in Aruppukottai alleged that the first year students were made to fees pay over and above the stipulated fee structure.

In a petition addressed to Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, they sought action against the principal, Anbalagan.

A section of the first year students from the Departments of Tamil, English, Mathematics and Commerce, complained that they were admitted to the college through online admission process.

They alleged that the College Principal, made them pay more than the stipulated fee during the admission and they sought repayment of the additional fees paid.