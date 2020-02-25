Students complain about old bicycles to Collector

MADURAI

A set of students from Class 11 of the American College Higher Secondary School arrived at the Collectorate here, complaining about being given broken and old bicycles on Tuesday.

In the academic year 2001-2002, former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa launched the free bicycle scheme for girl students and those from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities to augment education. The scheme was subsequently extended to all categories in government and government-aided schools.

One of the students pointed to the slashed tires and the broken basket on his bicycle. A resident of Therkku Street in Melur, the student said that he had to cycle nearly 10 km to get to school. While in some cycles the chain was broken, others did not seem to have any seats. One cycle’s mudguard was bent.

Another schoolmate asked how the students were expected to ride on these broken cycles to class. “We are not from affluent families. We want a solution from the school and the government which has given us these bicycles,” he said.

He added that around 250 bicycles were distributed of which 1/5th was broken. The students submitted a petition to the Collector.