ADVERTISEMENT

Students cheer successful Chandrayaan-3 mission

August 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students at Arignar Anna Municipal Middle school in Ramanathapuram cheer as they watch live telecast of the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The successful landing of Vikram lander on the moon as part of Chandrayaan-3 brought cheers among students of Aringar Anna Municipal Middle School here.

Ramanathapuram Astro Club had organised for live screening of the landing at the school.

The District Elementary Education Officer, Prince Arokkiyaraj, school Headmaster, Jayanathi, and Chokkanathan of Astro Club were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The students were explained about the significance of the successful landing of the India’s Vikram Lander, the first of its kind on the south pole of the Moon.

Sivakasi

In Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association celebrated the massive victory of Indian Space Research Organisation and Chandrayaan-3, in its own style.

The fireworks manufacturers lit up the sky during the twilight with fireworks display.

Different firework manufacturers burst their aerial fireworks at the TANFAMA office which added colour and light to the celebrations of the unique achievement.

“We were all elated at the success of Chandrayaan-3. This shows that India as a nation has been tasting success in all spheres,” TANFAMA president P. Ganesan said.

Association secretary S. Balaji and vice-president G. Abiruben were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US