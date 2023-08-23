Students cheer successful Chandrayaan-3 mission

August 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The successful landing of Vikram lander on the moon as part of Chandrayaan-3 brought cheers among students of Aringar Anna Municipal Middle School here.

Ramanathapuram Astro Club had organised for live screening of the landing at the school.

The District Elementary Education Officer, Prince Arokkiyaraj, school Headmaster, Jayanathi, and Chokkanathan of Astro Club were present.

The students were explained about the significance of the successful landing of the India’s Vikram Lander, the first of its kind on the south pole of the Moon.

Sivakasi

In Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association celebrated the massive victory of Indian Space Research Organisation and Chandrayaan-3, in its own style.

The fireworks manufacturers lit up the sky during the twilight with fireworks display.

Different firework manufacturers burst their aerial fireworks at the TANFAMA office which added colour and light to the celebrations of the unique achievement.

“We were all elated at the success of Chandrayaan-3. This shows that India as a nation has been tasting success in all spheres,” TANFAMA president P. Ganesan said.

Association secretary S. Balaji and vice-president G. Abiruben were present.